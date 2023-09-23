Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point forced eight turnovers and used three second-half touchdowns to push past Wausau West 27-7 in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Thom Field.

Stevens Point (5-1, 4-0 VFA) remains the final undefeated team in the Valley Football Association after handing the Warriors (5-1, 3-1 VFA) their first loss.

Stevens Point quarterback Grant Chandonais ran for the only score of the first half, a 7-yard touchdown run, and threw a pair of touchdowns in the second half as the Panthers were able to pull away.

Wausau West was outgained 369-158 as a result of the four interceptions and four fumbles lost.

Wausau West hosts winless Appleton West (0-6, 0-4 VFA) next Friday, Sept. 29, at Thom Field.

Panthers 27, Warriors 7

Stevens Point 7 0 7 13 – 27

Wausau West 0 0 7 0 – 7

First Quarter

SP – Grant Chandonais 7 run (Sawyer Zuege kick).

Third Quarter

SP – Ethan Ehlinger 39 pass from Chandonais (Zuege kick).

WW – Jaden Durr 9 run (Jackson Albee kick).

Fourth Quarter

SP – Braylon Smola 35 run (kick missed).

SP – Smola 16 pass from Chandonais (Zuege kick).

Team Statistics

First downs: SP 20; WW 9.

Rushing (att-yards): SP 40-136; WW 21-111.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): SP 21-27-233-1; WW 5-10-47-4.

Total yards: SP 369; WW 158.

Fumbles (total-lost): SP 1-0; WW 4-4.

Penalties (no.-yards): SP 12-105; WW 6-51.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SP, Braylon Smola 22-99, Grant Chandonais 10-48, Izzy Moore 4-18, Team 4-minus 29. WW, Jackson Ngo 8-45, Jack Kostroski 6-35, Jaden Durr 5-22, Ray Reineck 2-9.

Passing: SP, Chandonais 21-27-233-1. WW, Kostroski 5-9-47-3, Brett Butalla 0-1-0-1.

Receiving: SP, Kyle Madlena 10-59, Amon Konopacki 3-69, Charlie Belson 3-32, Ethan Ehlinger 2-48, Smola 2-17, Chris Elsener 1-8. WW, Carter Amerson 4-36, Jackson Albee 1-11.

Records: Stevens Point 5-1, 4-0 Valley Football Association; Wausau West 5-1, 3-1 Valley Football Association.

