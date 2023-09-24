Wausau Pilot & Review

One of the best ways to experience the beauty of fall color in the Wausau area is too see it from above.

Granite Peak’s fall chairlift rides offer a unique vantage point to take in the changing colors of the Wisconsin River Valley, Lake Wausau, and Wisconsin’s second-highest peak, Rib Mountain.

Weekend rides extend through Oct. 15 and are weather-permitting. Friday twilight rides are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with rides on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for ticket and location information.

