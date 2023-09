Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau East boys soccer team hit the road and picked up a 5-4 win over Ashwaubenon in a nonconference matchup on Saturday.

Gio Gomez scored two goals, and Luke Hoelter, Donovan Young and George Vang added goals for the Lumberjacks.

Vang assisted on three of East’s scores, and Young also added an assist in the win.

East is now 4-7-2, while Ashwaubenon drops to 0-12-1.

Wausau East hosts Wausau West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...