Average gas prices remained more or less stagnant over the last week as they hovered about 20 cents higher than they were a year before.

The higher gas prices in the latter half of the summer have been pushed up by a decision to cut oil production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries through the end of 2023. Lower refinery utilization rates have also led to slightly higher prices in the Midwest and other regions. The higher costs for gasoline were a driving force behind the stubbornly high inflation rate in August.

States that have seen the largest increase in gas prices over the past week include Nevada, California, and Arizona, according to AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of September 22.

Wisconsin by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.61

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)

– Year change: +$0.14 (+4.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.20

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– Year change: -$0.58 (-12.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Pierce -St. Croix County: $3.87

#2. Superior: $3.86

#3. Eau Claire: $3.75

#4. Wausau: $3.67

#5. La Crosse (WI only): $3.66

#6. Kenosha County: $3.64

#7. Madison: $3.60

#8. Racine: $3.57

#9. Oshkosh: $3.56

#10. Fond du Lac: $3.56

#11. Janesville-Beloit: $3.55

#12. Sheboygan: $3.52

#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $3.51

#14. Appleton: $3.51

#15. Green Bay: $3.49

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.78

#2. Nevada: $5.05

#3. Washington: $5.04

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.29

#2. Georgia: $3.33

#3. Louisiana: $3.38

