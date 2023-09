Wausau Pilot & Review

Several children were injured Monday when the school bus they were riding in struck a stationary object and crashed.

Some students said the driver lost consciousness before the crash, but officials have not confirmed those reports. About 20 students were aboard.

The crash was reported Monday morning on Hwy. NN at Partridge Drive.

All injuries appear to be minor. This is a developing story that will be updated.

