Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Cecilia “Tillie” M. Braun

Cecilia Mae “Tillie” Braun, 95 died Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, under the care of Comfort Care and Hospice Services. The Family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Aspirus, for the Care provided to Tillie in her final days.

She was born October 28, 1927 in Wausau, daughter of the late Anton and Paulina (Tomajczyk) Lenard. On June 22, 1946 she married Anthony “Tony” Braun. After her wedding, Tillie settled-in to her life as a Homemaker. She raised 3 children, David, Janice, and Gloria. Tillie loved to cook, and was Outstanding in her abilities, to make ALL the different German & Polish dishes. Her Apple Pies were “Second to None”, and enjoyed by many Family members. Later in life, she even learned to make an Angel Food cake from Scratch!

Tillie hosted her immediate Family members, (nearly 30 in all!), every Christmas Eve until 2012, the year she turned 85. Her meatballs, made from scratch by her own hands for this yearly event, were legendary, as were her Brandy Slushes.

Tillie was a Loving, Devoted Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great & Great-Great Grandma to her extended Family. She assisted many Family members over many years, by taking them to numerous Doctor’s, Dentist’s, and other appointments. Tillie made many meals for her homebound Mother, family, and friends, over the course of her lifetime.

Survivors include her children, Gloria (Steve) Roberts, David (Linda) Braun and Janice Wiesneski; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, James Wiesneski, sisters, Sophie Braun and Gertrude Spatz, brothers, Phil, Bennie and Paul Lenard, and brother-in-law, John Spatz.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Edwin Kuklinski

Edwin Kuklinski, age 87 of Rosholt passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Edwin was born on May 7, 1936 He married the love of his life, the former Angeline Kaminski on August 1, 1959 at Old St. Mary’s Church in Milwaukee. They were married for 64 years.

Edwin was a logger and owned and operated a sawmill most of his life. He loved to play the concertina and go fishing in his spare time with family and friends.

Edwin is survived by a daughter Diane Kuklinski (Tony Peplinski). Edwin is survived by 1 sister, Delphine Van Lyssel, Weyauwega. Edwin is survived by 4 brothers, Leo Kuklinski, Stevens Point, Ronnie Kuklinski (Laurie), Hartford, Lawrence Kuklinski (LouAnn), Plover and Kenneth Kuklinski ( Shirley) of Amherst Junction.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers: Charlie, Roger, Alban, Felix, Sylvester, Tony and Barry (infant). He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters: Susan Kuklinski (age 6) and Violet Kuklinski.

A private memorial service will be at a later day.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at MWCS.WS

Lucinda R. Peleska

Lucinda R Peleska, born February 24, 1956, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 20, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Irvine Feltner, her mother, Donna (Spiller) Feltner, her brother in law Don Young and her pre-term son Garrett.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce Peleska, her daughter, Candy (Ron) Bremer, her son, Christopher (Candace) Peleska, her grandchildren Kaylee (Trevor) Lund, Kadence and Koltyn Peleska. She also leaves behind her sisters, Melissa Young, Virginia (Steve) Elsen and brother James Feltner, as well as nieces and nephews.

Very non traditionally, she went to college in her late 50s, earning her associates degree. She enjoyed woodworking, diamond painting, spending time with her family, and dog Cuddles. She also loved following her husband’s career path all over the country.

There will not be a service held, at her request.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Bruce P. Severt

Bruce Philip Severt, 74, of Merrill, WI, was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on September 23rd, 2023. He was born in Merrill, WI on November 17th, 1948, son of Matt and Virginia (Osness) Severt. Bruce graduated from Merrill High School in 1967, and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Zoellner, on July 19th, 1969. Together, they proudly raised their family on a dairy farm in the Town of Pine River. Once his kids were grown, God led Bruce to successfully work in Real Estate and Banking for many years before he retired to be a grandpa while he continued to serve those in need.

He served in many ways, but it was his leadership on the Merrill School Board in the 80’s and 90’s that had a significant impact on the Merrill community. Whatever Bruce did, he did it well, and with a positive attitude. He loved to work hard, and the job list was never ending. He modeled Colossians 3:23 “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men”. He was deeply rooted in his faith and was an inspiring role model for his children and their families. His life will be cherished.

Bruce is survived by his three children, Scott (Paulette) Severt, Merrill; Connie (Dave) Schwandt, Merrill; and Brian Severt, Springbrook WI. He is further survived by 4 grandchildren, Cole (Makenzie) Severt, Sierra (Jesiah) Bell, Kaden Schwandt, Jake Schwandt; and two great-grandchildren, Nora Bell and Eliza Severt. Bruce is further survived by his brother Gary (Sandy) Severt, sister Sheryl (Tom) Knospe, sister-in-law’s Karen Severt and Denise Severt Gruetzmacher.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, parents, and brothers James and Steven Severt.

A celebration of his life will be held on September 29th at Highland Community Church in Merrill. Visitation will be from 9am-11am, with service beginning at 11:00am.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Donald J. Matsche

Donald J. Matsche, 92, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born on July 27, 1931, in Oshkosh, the son of Frank and Theresa (Resch) Matsche.

Donald grew up in Birnamwood helping his family on the farm, trapping animals, and working in the woods which he loved to do his whole life. In 1951 Donald was drafted in the US Army and served as a Sargeant in the 98th Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean War. Upon return from the war, he met his wife, Darline Hedrick, on February 8, 1958 at Shepley Tavern. They were united in marriage on July 1, 1961 at St. Philomena’s Church in Birnamwood. She survives.

Donald worked as a bricklayer and was an accomplished stone mason until his retirement in 1992. He loved his job and his work can be admired as buildings and wishing wells throughout Wisconsin. In his free time and throughout retirement, Donald enjoyed the outdoors. Many memories were made hunting and fishing with his brothers, sons, and grandsons, especially at The Shack in Mercer. He spent countless hours in the woods snowmobiling, cutting trees, and trimming bows to make Christmas wreaths.

Donald is survived by his wife, Darline; children, Barbara Rickert, John (Cindy) Matsche, Robert (Linda) Matsche, Jane (Dennis) Geiger; 12 grandchildren, Travis, Wendy (Jason), Holly (Howard), Michael (Ericka), Mathew (Calli), Mitchell (Cassie), Marcus (Kearstin), Missy (Devin), Rebecca, Austin, Emily (Boaz), and Andy; 17 great grandchildren. Donald is further survived by his siblings, Ervin Matsche, Cecelia Pestka, Edwin Matsche, David Matsche, Loretta (Anthony) Check, Raymond Matsche, Teresa (Dennis) Casey, Ronald (Teresa) Matsche, Mary (George) Arrowood, Dennis (Joan) Matsche, Dale (Terri) Matsche, Jerome Matsche and Daniel Matsche; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marian Matsche, Germaine Matsche, and Doris (Kenneth) Foth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, sister Josephine Schmidt, brothers Lawrence and James Matsche; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leo Pestka, Robert Bergner, Rose Mary Matsche, Marion Matsche, Dianne Matsche, Karen Matsche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery with military rites conducted by Darling-Gunderson Post #341, American Legion. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 4 PM until 8 PM, with a Rosary being recited at 7:30 PM, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to thank Wausau Manor and Promedica Hospice for the care they provided.

Dale A. Ostrowski

Dale Allen Ostrowski, 61, of Mesa, AZ, died on September 19, 2023, at Dobson Home, Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, AZ.

Dale was a former Rosholt, Stevens Point, and Wittenberg resident.

Dale was born on June 2, 1962, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Edward Ostrowski and Carol Shroda.

Dale went to St. Adalbert’s School and graduated from SPASH. He worked at Red Owl for spending money and also helped his dad on the farm when growing up. Dale bought his own semi and drove for Wausau Homes and Road Ready. In 1996, he went to work at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids. Dale later moved to Colorado and worked for the County State Highway Department and also worked for the city of Chandler, Arizona.

Dale always enjoyed playing ball, especially with his dad and uncles, Allen and Pat, and continued to play ball in Arizona. Dale did a lot of elk, deer and turkey hunting in Colorado, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

Dale liked Nascar, with his favorite racers being, Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliot. He liked listening to music by Elvis and George Strait. Dale had a love for cats, and never left a cat without food and water. He never forgot a good friend, Kevin and Kim Roth, and would join them in Colorado.

Dale is survived by his mother, Carol Kluck and stepfather, Harold Kluck, of Stevens Point; sister, Anita (Ken) Lehman; brother, Duane Ostrowski; step sister, Jessie (Ray) Wruck; step brother, Dale (Beki) Kluck; uncles and aunts, Allen (DeAnna) Ostrowski, Patrick Ostrowski, Rita Rady, Ann Ortner, Shirley (Erni) Worzalla, Robert (Jane) Shroda and Lori Shroda; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Edward; grandparents, Jacob and Esther Ostrowski and Peter and Mary Shroda; and aunts and uncles.

Dale’s mom and step dad enjoyed a lot of vacations and outings with Dale and all of the help he gave to them when he would come on his yearly trip home.

The family would like to thank all who helped them in this difficult time, especially, Diana, Allen, Pat Ostrowski, Kevin Roth, and Dave Groshek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Like this: Like Loading...