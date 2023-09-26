The Wisconsin Assembly should be ashamed.

We are writing to oppose the Wisconsin Assembly’s actions to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz or interfere with her serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In America, when voters elect someone, opposition politicians don’t get to overturn that election just to stay in power. Republicans’ (threat) to impeach Justice Protasiewicz because she has opinions on gerrymandering (and expressed them during her election campaign) is an attack on democracy and a denial of her right to free speech.

Justice Protasiewicz has done nothing to justify impeachment. With elected judges it is expected that candidates will share their judicial philosophy and views on major issues so voters can make informed choices. The Wisconsin Judicial Commission has found her campaign statements did not violate the judicial ethics code.

Not liking a judge’s views on public issues is not grounds for impeachment. Neither is the fact that a liberal judge got elected and created a new liberal majority on the court. The Wisconsin Constitution and statues establish proof of “corrupt conduct in office or the commission of a crime or misdemeanor” for impeachment proceedings. No such misconduct has occurred.

Republicans’ egregious actions are clearly a hypocritical political maneuver to nullify her election and maintain control of the legislature. Their un-American, un-democratic power grab violates Constitutional separation of powers, undermines judicial independence and the right of voters to effectuate political change in Wisconsin though the court system.

Wisconsin’s extremely gerrymandered districts were a major issue in the Supreme Court election. By an overwhelming margin, Wisconsin voters specifically chose democracy over partisan gerrymandering by electing Justice Protasiewicz. By suggesting impeachment, Republicans are deliberately ignoring the clear will of the people of Wisconsin.

Historically, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have routinely not recused themselves from cases concerning issues they campaigned on. At least six of seven recent justices have received contributions during the campaigns from political parties. We reject your newly found concerns for judicial ethics. We are not fooled by your recent desire to enact self-serving, “non-partisan” redistricting procedures. We condemn your middle of the night rush to enact this legislation with no public input. We condemn Rep. Vos’s secret consultation with former justices to manufacture a justification for impeachment.

All these actions bring disgrace and dishonor on Wisconsin and our democratic heritage. Republicans in the Assembly should be ashamed.

As voting constituents and a volunteer organization advocating for Wisconsin citizens, we urge all members of the legislature to immediately stop efforts (to) impeach Justice Protasiewicz.

Protect Our Wisconsin Retirement Security (POWRS) steering committee. POWRS is a volunteer, statewide group of retired teachers and public employees.

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Like this: Like Loading...