MERRILL – The Merrill Fire Department is again offering fire prevention education to children in grades preschool through fifth.

Merrill Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week typically takes three weeks to complete. This year, 21 shift personnel will talk to and educate 1,177 students, not to mention teachers and school staff members who get a yearly refresher.

The department’s program starts at the pre-school level showing students the friendly firefighter dressed in fire gear, and continues educating the same students annually through the fifth grade.

Through the years of educating the community’s youths, the department also empowers the students through homework assignments they take home, causing moms, dads and families to practice fire escape plans, check smoke detectors and go through fire safety checklists.

