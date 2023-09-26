WAUSAU – The Wausau Curling Club will offer two Learn to Curl sessions on Saturday mornings, Oct. 14 and 21, at the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way on the city’s southeast side.

The instruction will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by noon. Participants will learn about the history of the game, how to walk on ice, deliver a stone, put the curl on the stone, and how to sweep and score.

Instruction will be by experienced club members. Club members also will show participants with limited mobilities how to curl using a stick similar to one used in shuffleboard.

There will be opportunities for participants to become a member of the Wausau Club and join a league for new curlers.

Attendees should bring a clean pair of gym shoes, wear loose-fitting trousers and dress in layers.

Cost is $10/person. Pre-registration is required. Group registration for families is available. Contact Tucker Diedrich at tucker.diedrich@yahoo.com or 715-573-1959.

Like this: Like Loading...