The fifth annual Ironbull Ultra Trail run takes place Sept. 30, offering distances of 15K, 25K, and 50K, plus a free kids run.

Each year, the 15K attracts new trail runners whereas the 25K and 50K challenge even the most experienced trail runners with technical terrain and steep climbs on Rib Mountain. The event is geared to attract the whole family, where parents are welcome to circle the State Park Speedway track with their kids.



Ironbull encompasses a healthy lifestyle, desiring to challenge all ages and ability levels.

In 2022, 80 kids sped around the track in the inaugural Kocourek Kids Run. Photo courtesy Coates Photography.

“I talk to my kids about making healthy choices and how I run to improve my mental and physical well-being,” said Amanda Sahr, a returning racer and mother. “Giving them the opportunity to participate in the kid’s run gives them a chance to experience something new and build healthy habits. The Ultra Trail Run has now become a family experience for us!”



The free Kocourek Kids run aims to build healthy lifestyles at an early age. At 12:15 p.m., kids run on the race track for 20 minutes, completing as many laps as they can. Every child will receive a finisher medal, glow-in-the-dark frisbee, drink, and meal upon his or her finish.



The 15K, 25K, and 50K trail runs start and end on the race track at State Park Speedway and use six private properties exclusive to the race to reach Rib Mountain State Park. A generous cutoff time enables all abilities to finish the 15K, with a 1 p.m. start. The 25K and 50K start at 7 a.m. and includes Granite Peak ski slopes and two bouldering sections per lap. 50K racers tackle two laps totaling over 7,000 feet of elevation gain. All races have aid stations at least every 4 miles; 25K and 50K racers have the option to drop bags at aid stations.



More details can be found at https://www.ironbull.org/race-guide-ultra-trail. Volunteers are still needed for the event. Visit https://www.ironbull.org/volunteers.



Red Granite Grinder

Ironbull will return on Oct. 14 with the Red Granite Grinder bike race. The event offers a 12-mile option free to kids, as well as 50-, 85- and 144-mile routes starting and ending on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Each route includes featured sections, with race organizers working with private and public landowners to access properties not typically open to bikes. This is the only day bikes are allowed on trails at Rib Mountain State Park, various managed forest lands, and the Willow Springs corn maze. Visit https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details for more information.

Source: Ironbull

