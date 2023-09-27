Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau City Council will wait until next month before finalizing a proposed amended development agreement for a major downtown project, citing a lack of finalized documents and concerns over the cost of an environmental cleanup delay.

The lack of movement is leaving some wondering whether the Foundry on 3rd project will move ahead at all. T. Wall Enterprises is the developer for the project and was chosen by property owner Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc., which seeks to reinvigorate the city’s downtown with a series of developments including the apartment complex.

City Attorney Anne Jacobson said the agreement between Wausau and WOZ was placed on the agenda “in anticipation of an agreement with WOZ,” but no such agreement was finalized. The project is a public-private partnership with taxpayers footing millions of dollars in subsidies.

In addition to the city’s agreement with WOZ, the development agreement with T. Wall that would include a revised timeline is also on hold, though a copy of the resolution was attached to the meeting packet. The draft amendment also requires a copy of the WOZ cooperation agreement, which does not yet exist in approved form, Jacobson said Tuesday.

Mall redevelopment timeline The Wausau City Council in October 2019 approved a proposal by Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. to purchase the mall with $1.6 million in taxpayer-funded incentives that included a $1 million forgivable loan and transfer of city-owned assets to the LLC for $1. Those assets include the former Sears building, which the city purchased in 2017 for roughly $650,000.

The funding request grew significantly after WOZ made the decision to close the mall on Jan. 31, 2021 and submitted a request for demolition and street construction. Those incentives pushed the city’s expected participation in the project to more than $6.3 million.

In September last year, city officials approved an agreement for the Foundry on 3rd. T. Wall Enterprises, who WOZ hired to build the housing project. That plan relied on $10.8 million in public assistance including $6 million in principal and is funded via reverse TID financing – which means the group does not see the money up front.

At the time of approval, the developer specified an estimated $44 to $48 million cost for the project. But some city leaders say they are now concerned the cost of the project, based on an email update from Wausau Opportunity Zone President Dave Eckmann, could increase, along with the amount of city participation required to make the development a reality.

But Terence Wall of T. Wall Enterprise refused there was any delay at all. “Why delay?” Wall wrote, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review. “Not a delay. It’s part of a normal process.”

However, in an email sent to City Council members and shared with Wausau Pilot & Review by multiple representatives, Eckmann said WOZ was contacted by Wall with a request to extend their purchase of the lot to next year. That request was granted by WOZ without first consulting with the city.

One hiccup in the process, according to several city sources, say staff and WOZ have not yet agreed on the amount WOZ will pay after stopping a city-hired contractor from removing soil from the former mall site. Chuck Ghidorzi, on behalf of WOZ, acknowledged that he stopped the excavation project, which the city was responsible for.

Some alders say they’re confused by the direct contrast between what they were told Tuesday by the city attorney and what they were told Sept. 7 by Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, in an email.

“We do have the WOZ agreement ready for you but think it would be better to have a more holistic discussion that includes the T-Wall agreement as well so we’re pushing both of those items out to the September 26 council meeting,” the mayor wrote, adding that “T-Wall missed their deadline with us to get it on the agenda.”

On Tuesday, Rosenberg said that “according to our time clock” the city still has 30 days to meet “internal obligations to ourselves and the community. The timeline refers to an Aug. 28 City Council meeting decision.

At a special City Council meeting on that day, alders chose to hold action on a proposed development amendment that seeks to delay groundbreaking until spring 2024 and opening to 2025. That meant the developer agreement was allowed to default on Sept. 1, but the council asked city staff not to take action on the default but continue working toward an agreement within 60 days.

On Tuesday, Alder Lisa Rasmussen suggested waiting on the matter until the next council meeting, Oct. 10, since the city is still working with all the parties. She added that she would prefer to deal with both the agreements together and said that “since everyone involved has attorneys and they all are working together to complete their legal review,” the wiser course would be to wait until next month.

Alders Tom Kilian and Doug Diny also said they preferred to wait until next month for a decision. Both also spoke about the cost to the city.

But Diny said he is concerned about the delay. “I hope we are keeping track of what this is costing,” he said, and questioned the amount of attorney fees that have been spent so far on the agreement.

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to City Attorney Jacobson and the city’s Finance Director, Maryanne Groat, asking for a tally on money spent in outside attorney fees to date on the Foundry on 3rd project. Jacobson referred the matter to Groat, who did not respond by press time.

Tuesday’s council meeting was held in the shadow of T. Wall Enterprises’ accusations that Alders Kilian and Gary Gisselman are derailing the project and demands that the two council members be removed or abstain from future votes on the development. Records obtained through an open records request revealed that some alders have expressed serious concerns about actions of department heads as well as the project’s overall viability.

The cost to Wausau

Kilian and Diny have both asked pointed questions about the cost to taxpayers as the project languishes, not only for cleanup costs and attorneys fees but lost property tax revenue that pushes the total well past $750,000, by Kilian’s calculations. That amount does not take attorney fees or staff time into consideration.

Kilian, referring to the Aug. 28 council meeting, said that both Community Development Director Liz Brodek and Ghidorzi said that WOZ would pay for the costs related to the environmental cleanup delay.

Brodek said “WOZ is picking up the tab for the delay, so there is no cost to the city.” Ghidorzi said “WOZ has committed to take care of those additional costs. We are not expecting the city to pay anything in regards to this and in fact we are not asking them to do so.”

“I believe the goal was to inventory the set of costs or economic implications from the delay that was not caused by city action,” Kilian said on Tuesday. “Do we have an inventory set that is comprehensive of all of the costs that this has caused to the municipality and taxpayers so far, and if so, what is that inventory of items and the sum total of it?”

Kilian estimated the cost of the delay in having the soil removed could be “$155,000 around that ballpark.” He also noted the loss in tax revenue.

“My understanding is that in the agreement that was valid until that default date, there was a minimum assessed value guarantee of $24 million, which if you run through our tax calculations, the financial cost of that delay just on property tax revenue is roughly $615,000.”

Kilian added that city might end up paying double for the soil removal – if WOZ breached its commitment to pay – thus costing the city almost a million dollars. “Do the departments know or do we know when these items will be inventoried – the sum total of the economic harm of the delays?”

Attorney Jacobson said “those are the items that are the topics under discussion right now and why we haven’t reached an agreement but that’s what being addressed.”

