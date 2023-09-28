WAUSAU – Connexus Cares announced this week the distribution of a multi-year grant to the Wausau School District supporting school-based mental health programming for students.

The philanthropic program at Connexus Credit Union has committed to a grant of $40,000 each year over the next three years. It will help strengthen the district’s mental health services for students and is part of a statewide collaborative funding effort addressing the urgent issue of youth mental health.

This funding is in addition to a $20,000 challenge grant from the WEA Member Benefits Foundation as part of its statewide initiative to expand private philanthropy support of school-based mental health.

“When the Wausau School District shared their recent findings with us regarding the state of mental health among Wausau-area students, the statistics really spoke for themselves,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus president and CEO, in a news release. “It was an immediate call for help that we didn’t hesitate to answer, knowing that the time is now to advocate for our future generations. The students are our leaders of tomorrow, and it’s critical that we do everything in our power to address mental health issues early on and set our children up for success.

“Connexus is grateful to have the opportunity to support this initiative, and we encourage others to join us in our efforts to create stability and meaningful change in our community.”

The financial contribution will help provide funding for a homelessness-mental health navigator at Wausau School District. This person will lead initiatives around school-based counseling services, increased academic-career planning for secondary students experiencing homelessness, as well as increased community collaboration with other local school districts and the Marathon County Health Department.

“The Wausau School District is so grateful to Connexus Credit Union for this amazing gift that will allow us to improve mental health services and programs for our students, parents, faculty and staff,” said Andy Grimm, the district’s coordinator of pupil services, in the release. “The ability to focus solely on the students’ overall well-being and mental health, when combined with academics, will no doubt help them reach their full potential.”

For more information on Connexus Credit Union’s corporate giveback program, visit the Connexus Cares webpage. For more information on the School-Based Mental Health initiative, visit the WEA Member Benefits Foundation website.

