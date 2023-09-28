Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Newman Catholic volleyball team used a full five sets to take down Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 3-2 in a Marawood Conference South Division match on Tuesday at Assumption High School.

Newman won 18-25, 25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 15-4, to improve to 3-1 in the Marawood South. Assumption drops to 2-2 in conference play.

Camille Sobolewski had 20 kills and 16 digs, Lily Shields had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Paige Guld had 10 kills, 10 digs, 31 assists and seven service aces in the win for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic finished with 19 aces in the match.

Ashley Jankowski and Annika Svennes added 14 digs each for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic will be back in action Tuesday, Oct. 3, at home against Auburndale.

