STEVENS POINT – This October, you can experience the solar system both indoors and outdoors through planetarium shows and a partial solar eclipse viewing at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

You can view the partial eclipse safely from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, with the maximum obscuration of the sun by the moon around 11:53 a.m. The UW-Stevens Point Department of Physics and Astronomy will provide three portable telescopes with solar filters for safe viewing at the UWSP Colman Field, adjacent to Maria Drive. A limited number of free eclipse sunglasses will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be cancelled if the weather is not favorable. Street parking is available. Please do not stare at or observe the sun without adequate eye protection, as it can lead to irreparable damage.

Another opportunity for telescope viewing will be offered from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Coleman Track for International Observe the Moon Night. The moon will be the primary focus but there will also be views of Saturn, Jupiter and other deep sky objects such as nebulae, stellar clusters and galaxies, weather permitting.

Planetarium shows will be offered at 2 p.m. on the Sundays of Oct. 1-29. Special youth-focused programs for families will be offered at 3 p.m. on select Sundays with story time followed by a show. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

Oct. 1 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Learn about the past, present and future of moon exploration, narrated by Tim Allen.

Oct. 8 – 2 p.m. “Phantom of the Universe: The Search for Dark Matter” – What is dark matter and how are scientists collaborating to find it?

What is dark matter and how are scientists collaborating to find it? Oct. 8 – 3 p.m. “Cocomong: A Space Adventure” – An animated show about a monkey astronaut.

Oct. 15 – “Sunstruck” – Learn about the sun and how it impacts our world.

Oct. 22 – 2 p.m. “Traveling with Light” – Explore the importance and complexity of light and its influence on the Earth.

Oct. 22 – 3 p.m. “Magic Globe (A Story of the Seasons)” – An award-winning show about a girl who uses a machine to change the seasons.

Oct. 29 – “Out There: The Search for Exoplanets” – Discover how astronomers look for planets outside of our solar system.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost for these requests.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is not available this semester. Instead, if there are clear skies on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 8:30-10 p.m., viewings will be available through portable telescopes. Meet at the north end of Coleman Field, the track on the north end of campus at the corner of Maria Drive and Reserve Street. Street parking is available.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.

Like this: Like Loading...