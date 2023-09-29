Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday on Hwy. 29 near Wausau, but no significant injuries were reported.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 29 on the bridge crossing the Wisconsin River. Initial scanner reports suggest a semi-tractor trailer jacknifed and at least three vehicles plowed into the truck.

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 29 is being rerouted onto the shoulder and around the crash scene. As of 6:45 a.m., the lanes remain closed. Drivers should consider an alternate route.

Like this: Like Loading...