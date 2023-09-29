Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West survived a hard-fought first set and went on to defeat Wausau East 3-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls volleyball match Thursday night at West High School.

West won 30-28, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, and is now 4-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. East falls to 1-6.

Kelly Kray had 10 kills and six blocks, Brooke Schaefer had 18 assists and Grace Huggenvik added 15 assists, and Addy Vaughn had a team-best 28 digs for the Warriors. Alli Schauls also contributed 13 kills and 24 digs in the win.

East statistics were not provided.

Both teams will be back in action next Thursday, Oct. 5. West will play at Stevens Point and East will host Wisconsin Rapids.

