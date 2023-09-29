Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West won four individual titles en route to the team title at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament on Thursday at Wausau East High School.

Mia Bailey (No. 1 singles), Alexis Kloth (No. 2 singles), Lilly Wittwer (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Mallory Smogoleski and Rachel Harder all won championship matches in straight sets to lead the Warriors to the team win.

Complete tournament results are unavailable.

The title is West’s third in the past four years after also finishing first in 2020 and 2021.

D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West will compete at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional at Rhinelander on Monday.

