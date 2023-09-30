Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are on the hunt for a 15-year-old boy, potentially armed, accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Saturday morning.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, in a post on social media, said their deputies were assisting Oneida County with a pursuit that ended near Hwy. 70 at Wilderness trail involving the teen, who fled on foot.

The information received was that the individual was armed with a handgun,” the post reads. “We do not know if he is still armed, but no handgun was found in the vehicle or seen…as he fled.”

Officials are urging residents to lock doors and call 911 if anything suspicious is noted in the area. The boy was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, but no additional identifying information has been reported.

Like this: Like Loading...