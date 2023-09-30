By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials at Sentry in Stevens Point say they are confident they have identified the person whose written threat kept most of the company’s roughly 1,700 employees out of the building for a week.

Stevens Point Police were called at about 4 p.m. Sept. 20 after the threat was found. Company officials have not specified the nature of the threat.

Point Plover Metro Wire reports new security enhancements will be in place when employees return to the workplace. The suspect, who has not been named will not be allowed in Sentry’s facilities, PPMW reports.

The company has nearly completed its investigation and plans to have employees return to the office “likely next week,” the report said.

The case remains under investigation.

