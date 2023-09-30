Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West ran for 276 yards on just 18 carries and rolled to a 57-6 win over Appleton West in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Thom Field.

With the victory, the Warriors (6-1, 4-1 FVA) clinches a WIAA postseason berth.

Jackson Ngo had 81 yards on four carries and scored on touchdown runs of 57 and 5 yards, Jaden Durr scored twice on the ground, and Joe Graveen and Brett Butalla added rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.

Jack Kostroski added 133 yards passing and two touchdowns to Carter Amerson and Bennett Matteson for Wausau West.

Wausau West will play at Hortonville next Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. West and Hortonville are tied for second place in the conference.

Warriors 57, Terrors 6

Appleton West 0 0 0 6 – 6

Wausau West 35 14 8 0 – 57

First Quarter

WW – Jaden Durr 1 run (Jackson Albee kick), 10:04.

WW – Carter Amerson 53 pass from Jack Kostroski (Albee kick), 8:11.

WW – Brett Butalla 48 run (Albee kick), 6:03.

WW – Durr 9 run (Albee kick), 4:25.

WW – Jackson Ngo 57 run (Albee kick), 1:17.

Second Quarter

WW – Bennett Matteson 52 pass from Jack Kostroski (Albee kick), 8:26.

WW – Ngo 5 run (Albee kick), 3:35.

Third Quarter

WW – Joe Graveen 24 run (Ryan Burger pass from Graveen), 7:30.

Fourth Quarter

AW – Parrion Peace 10 pass from Conner Navis (pass failed), 0:25.

Wausau West Statistics

Rushing: WW, Jackson Ngo 4-81, Collin Colwell 3-60, Brett Butalla 1-48, Jack Kostrostki 1-30, Joe Graveen 2-26, Tony Iaffaldano 3-16, Jaden Durr 2-14, Bryce Jaworski 1-5, Travis Klade 1-minus 4.

Passing: WW, Kostroski 4-4-133-0, Graveen 0-1-0-0.

Receiving: WW, Carter Amerson 2-60, Bennett Matteson 1-52, Jaworski 1-21.

Records: Appleton West 0-7, 0-5 Valley Football Association; Wausau West 6-1, 4-1 Valley Football Association.

