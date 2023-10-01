Wausau Pilot & Review

Teen wanted by VIlas County officials. Photo courtesy of the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department

UPDATE: Police have released a photo of the 15-year-old boy accused of leading deputies on a high speed chase breaking into a home, stealing a UTV and guns and fleeing into a wooded area.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s office said they are sharing the photo with permission and posted the image to their Facebook page. The boy’s name has not been released.

See our additional reporting, below.

A 15-year-old boy wanted by police is still on the run as of Sunday morning, despite a large-scale search in the northwoods.

Police say the boy, who has not been publicly named, led deputies on a high speed chase, broke into a home, stole a UTV and guns and shot multiple rounds at a drone assisting in the search. The boy fled into a large, undeveloped, wooded area in the Big Bear Lane area of the Vilas County tow of Cloverland.

On Saturday the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, in a post on social media, said their deputies were assisting Oneida County with a pursuit that ended near Hwy. 70 at Wilderness trail involving the teen, who fled on foot. The search has continued into a second day and police have not issued a description of the boy or any other identifying information.

Vilas County dispatch has received an overwhelming number of calls reporting gunshots in the area, but those reports have been tied only to duck hunters, according to a Facebook post. Police say the boy was not wearing shoes or his sweatshirt when last seen.

Police in the northwoods are urging residents to lock their doors and call 911 with reports of any sightings or anything suspicious.

Like this: Like Loading...