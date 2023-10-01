Wausau Pilot & Review

Police on Sunday released new details in the hunt for a 15-year-old boy believed armed who is the subject of an ongoing manhunt in northern Wisconsin.

He remained at large as of midday Sunday.

The incident unfolded Saturday near Antigo, when the boy allegedly stole a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix from the Menominee Indian Reservation and fled from officers who attempted to stop him. Langlade County officials informed Oneida County that the driver could be armed and was last seen headed north on Hwy. 45 toward Hwy. 8.

Oneida County deputies spotted the vehicle westbound on Hwy. 8 and tried to stop the driver, but he allegedly refused to stop. Deputies pursued the driver, who was traveling at speeds in excess of 110 mph and turned onto Hwy. 17 into a construction zone, where speeds reached an estimated 90 mph, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, struck several construction barriers and continued north toward Eagle River on Hwy. 17, increasing speed to more than 130 mph. A tire deflation device deployed by the Eagle River Police Department was not successful and the driver then turned west onto Hwy. 70 at a continued high rate of speed, police said.

Ultimately, the driver slowed near the intersection of Hwy. 70 and Sunny Lane, where Oneida County deputies intervened using a PIT maneuver and the driver fled into a wooded area.

The boy then allegedly broke into a home, stole a UTV and firearms, and is still at large. Police urge anyone in the area to lock their doors and call 911 if anything suspicious is seen. A photo of the suspect was posted by Vilas County officials Sunday after an hours-long search of the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

During the pursuit the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rhinelander, Three Lakes, Minocqua and Eagle River Police Departments, along with the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

