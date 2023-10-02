Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I’m starting to feel sorry for some members of the Wausau School Board.

What if you ran for the school board because you genuinely wanted to improve education in Wausau? What if you are not a member of a special interest group whose sole reason for being on the board is to impose your group’s personal morals and values on the WSD policies and curriculum? What if you honestly believed that redistricting would help the schools and students? What if you didn’t know that one or more members of the board or administration potentially slipped in a motion allowing Mom’s For Liberty to dictate 4th grade reading curriculum?

If I were you, I would feel angry, betrayed, and played by the Administration.

If I were you, I would be humiliated and embarrassed by having had a part in voting for plans based on information that was false, misleading or just plain incompetent.

If I were you, I would urge the rest of the board to stop the entire redistricting plan cold. Now.

If I were you, I would initiate an investigation.

If I were you, I would immediately call for a referendum to find out what the citizens of Wausau, Wisconsin really think about redistricting.

Linda Black Terwilliger, Wausau

