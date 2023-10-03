Wausau Pilot & Review

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert system will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marathon County Office of Emergency Management.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will issue the test, which is required by law. Radio, TV, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers will all receive and broadcast the message to assess operational readiness.

Unlike the previous test, this year’s message will be sent to all compatible phones even if you haven’t opted in. That means the test will affect all WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, not on “airplane mode,” and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, the FCC said. For most people, the sound is a brief interruption to their day.

But for those in unsafe domestic circumstances, the alert could pose a larger problem, as an unexpected noise may alert abusers to the location of commonly-used hidden devices in the home. People at risk should turn their cell phones off during the test period.

There are no charges for the delivery of WEA messages.

The WEA and EAS systems are used to notify the public in emergency situations, providing potentially lifesaving information, said Philip Rentmeester, director of Marathon County Emergency Management.

WEA alerts are created and sent by authorized federal, state, local, tribal and territorial government agencies to participating wireless providers, which deliver the alerts to compatible handsets in geo-targeted areas. To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.

More information on how to enable wireless emergency alerts on your mobile device can be found at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/be-informed/be-alert/.

Like this: Like Loading...