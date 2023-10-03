Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Four different players scored as the Wausau East boys soccer team shut out Merrill 4-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Monday night at East High School.

George Vang, Kaedyn Kelly, Jose Fernandez and Sully Hanz had goals for the Lumberjacks, who are now 6-7-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the WVC. Merrill drops to 4-9 and 0-6 in conference play.

Brecken Bancuk and Luke Hoelter each had assists for Wausau East.

Michael Murphy had three saves in goal for Wausau East. Kekoa Schuetze had 12 saves for Merrill.

Wausau East will play Wausau West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Peoples Sports Complex.

