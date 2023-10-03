Wausau Pilot & Review

SHERWOOD – Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein had her season come to an end at WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional on Monday at High Cliff Golf Course.

Schlindwein fired an 83 to finish in a six-way tie for 10th place and missed out on a state berth by five shots.

The top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams earn berths in the state tournament.

Bay Port had a team score of 329 and Kaukauna, the Fox Valley Association champion, was second with a 336 to earn spots at state.

Emma Cunningham of Green Bay Preble won the sectional title with a 72, three shots better than Adalyn Johnston of Bay Port. Pulaski’s Vivien Ninham placed third with a 77 and Appleton East’s Jaelyn Feller had a 78 to earn the other state berths.

The 2023 WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 9-10 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Sectional

Oct. 2, at High Cliff Golf Course, Sherwood (Host: Kimberly)

(*denotes state tournament qualifier)

Team standings: *1. Bay Port 329; *2. Kaukauna 336; 3. Neenah 341; 4. De Pere 351; 5. Green Bay Preble 352; 6. Appleton North 358; 7. Hortonville 384; 8. Shawano 389.

Individual scores: 1. *Emma Cunningham (GBP) 72; 2. Adalyn Johnston (BP) 75; 3. *Vivien Ninham (PUL) 77; 4. *Jaelyn Feller (Appleton East) 78; 5. Charlie Clinefelter (KAU) 79; 6. Taylor LeMire (AN) 81; 7. Aubrey Oitzinger (NE), Annabelle Hodges (NE) and McKenna Lowe (KAU) 82; 10. Ava Beranek (BP), Julianne Bradford (DP), Norah Berken (KAU), Julia Lindemann (AN), Jenna Schumacher (Kimberly), Riley Wood (GBP) and Talia Schlindwein (Wausau East/West) 83; 17. Payton Dudra (BP) 84; 18. Sophia Eggert (SH) 85; 19. Natalie Quella (NE) 86; 20. Maci McNichols (HOR) and Chlie Strunk (BP) 87; 22. Madelyn Gicius (BP) 88; 23. Mallory Buntin (DP) and Emma Hudson (DP) 89; 25. Lucy Kim (DP) and Emily Brokl (AN) 90; 27. Ella Ficarri (PUL) and Annika Searles (NE) 91; 29. Grace Schomin (KAU) and Cassie Cruz (HOR) 92; 31. Gabby Hauser (DP) 94; 32. Lydia Barry (Appleton West) 95; 33. Leah Heraly (HOR) and Reece Osowski (West De Pere) 96; 35. Anika Wilke (GBP) and Sophia Zabel (Ashwaubenon) 97; 37. Lily Glysch (SH) 98; 38. Sydney Jones (HOR) 99; 39. Audra Kasper (GB) 100; 40. Kennedy Kolosso (KAU) 101; 41. Maddie Moesch (SH) and Braylyn Babino (SH) 103; 43. Kendall Lindemann (AN) 104; 44. Lily Wiltanen (GB) and Alli Johnson (SH) 105; 46. Hailey Cummings (HOR) 107; 47. Lauren Aaholm (N) 114; 48. Payton Willenkamp (AN) 127.

