Regional entrepreneurs are invited to a networking open house event in Wausau next month that will offer support, resources and tools for a successful business.

Emerging Entrepreneur Night will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Timekeeper Distillery, 720 Grant Street, Wausau, co-sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Sentry School of Business and Economics and the “Build a Basin” regional advancement effort in northcentral Wisconsin.

Entrepreneurs, both new and seasoned, will have the opportunity to expand their networks and meet other entrepreneurs in the community as well as those in entrepreneur-support programs.

Attendees will be given the tools and continued support to create entrepreneur networks in their communities after the event. Drop in any time to enjoy free food and beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic crafts included) in a casual environment.

Representatives will be in attendance from:

Central Wisconsin Economic Development Fund (CWED)

Central Wisconsin SCORE

City of Stevens Point

City of Wausau

CREATE Portage County

The GRID (Guiding Rural Innovation and Development)

Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce

MCDEVCO (Marathon County Development Corporation)

Small Business Development Center

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Registration is required and closes Friday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. Learn more and register at https://emergingentrepreneur.eventbrite.com.

