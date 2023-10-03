Wausau Pilot & Review

A 27-year-old Wausau man who admitted to dealing a significant amount of methamphetamine in the area will spend seven years in federal prison after his sentencing last week in Madison.

Trenton McCorkle was weaving and speeding through heavy traffic on Dec. 14, 2021 in poor winter weather conditions when a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper spotted him. McCorkle crashed into a traffic pole and tried to flee the scene.

Prior to the crash, a passenger in McCorkle’s vehicle was seen tossing a black bag from the window, which contained about a half pound of methamphetamine, a .45 caliber handgun, three loaded magazines and several rounds of ammunition. McCorkle is unable to legally possess a firearm due to his prior felony convictions – including a 2019 conviction for possessing methamphetamine, officials said.

McCorkle was on supervision at the time of his most recent arrest and was facing charges in three separate state cases, one of which related to meth distribution.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced the conclusion of the federal case on Friday, after Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson handed down the sentence on a charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Th3 prison term will be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. McCorkle pleaded guilty in May.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson noted that McCorkle’s conduct posed a real danger to the public. Judge Peterson also stated that McCorkle’s continued methamphetamine dealing not only impacted the people to whom he dealt, but also contributed to the continued criminality of those above him in the world of drug trafficking.

The charge against McCorkle was the result of an investigation conducted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus handled the prosecution.