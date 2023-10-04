Wausau Pilot & Review

The public is invited to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a pow wow and Native American market set for this weekend at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild.

The event is hosted by the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee (CWIPDC), a local non-profit organization that formed in 2019 to organize this annual pow wow in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is the second Monday of October. This event is currently the only Native American event in Marathon County.

The fee event will be held both Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 with doors opening at 11 a.m. Grand Entry Saturday is at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. with a feast at 5 p.m., and the Grand Entry Sunday is set for noon. The Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day PowWow is free to the public and will include craft and food vendors that showcase Native American heritage.

Sonny Smart and Dylan Prescott are masters of ceremonies for this year’s event

