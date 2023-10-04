By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Marathon County town clerk who illegally signed a voter’s name on a poll list is facing new felony charges after allegedly using taxpayer funds to pay her court-ordered fine.

Mary Beth Gebert, 67, was the clerk in the Town of Bergen when she faced two felony charges in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election: misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official. Gebert, who no longer holds the clerk position, also faced a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer in a case filed Jan. 12, 2022 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

As part of a plea agreement all but one charge – altering a poll list as an election official – were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing. Gebert was spending two years on probation as part of a withheld sentence. In a withheld sentence, defendants can be forced to return to court and be sentenced for their original crime if they are not successful on probation.

Now, Gebert could face additional penalties in the first case as well as serious consequences if convicted on a felony charge of misconduct in office filed Oct. 2, 2023 in Wausau. Her husband, previous Town Chair Michael Gebert, is also facing felony charges in connection with the new case.

An investigation began in May when the new Town of Bergen chair contacted police after discovering a check written by the municipality dated Feb. 13, 2023 for $1,788 paid to the order of the Department of Corrections. Mary Gebert had been removed as a signatory before the check was issued, but her her husband, along with another previous supervisor and the town treasurer, all allegedly signed the check. The town treasurer at the time was the daughter of Mary Beth and Michael Gebert, according to court documents.

Police say the amount, $1,788, matched the amount Mary Gebert had been ordered to pay in post-conviction court costs. That balance has been paid in full, according to court records.

In interviews with police, Mary Gebert allegedly said she believed state statute required the town to pay her costs related to the charges. But notes from town meetings do not reference permission to use municipal funds to do so. Her husband, Michael, allegedly said the town attorney told them to use town funds to pay his wife’s court costs, which the attorney then denied in an interview with police, court records show.

Both the Geberts now face felony charges of misconduct in office and will be summoned into court Oct. 12, when they will make an initial appearance in the case.

An email to the current town chair seeking comment was not returned by press time.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.