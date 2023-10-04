By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people are in custody following an overnight shooting on Wausau’s west side, according to a news release issued Wednesday by police.

A investigation into the shooting, at about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 3, remains active. Wausau Police say officers responded to a 911 caller who reported being threatened with a gun by a man while in Marathon Park. While the caller was on the phone with dispatch and driving away on Garfield Avenue, the caller and dispatcher both heard shots fired.

Officers discovered nine handgun shell casings in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue and damage to the vehicle, the release stated. A firearm has not yet been recovered and no one was injured.

During the investigation, Todd E. Tucker, 24, was arrested on a probation violation and faces recommended charges of recklessly endangering safety, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and disorderly conduct.

Online court records show Tucker has three additional open felony cases in Marathon County with charges ranging from meth distribution to bail jumping. He previously served more than three years in prison for a drug conviction in a 2019 case and was on active supervision at the time of his latest arrest.

Two other people were arrested on initial charges of disorderly conduct: Jojo M. Zepeda, 20, and Alana M. Brantley, 20.

Charges filed will be at the determination of the District Attorney’s Office, and are subject to change pending results of the continued investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ben Thumann at 715-261-7922. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

