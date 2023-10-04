Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Economic Development Committee on Tuesday approved a request from bantr company to expand apartment leases to short-term rentals and hotel rooms in any combination that it determines.

The committee voted unanimously to approve the second amendment to the bantr development agreement for the apartment complex at 1520 Elm St., Wausau. The proposal now heads to the Wausau Plan Commission for a SIP, or specific implementation plan, and finally to the Wausau City Council for final consideration.

During the discussion, committee members lauded the project’s goals and largely agreed with the changes requested by RJ Elm Properties, LLC., the developer, which was represented by Michael Loy, former CEO of North Central Health Care and Wausau’s former human resources director.

Dis. 11 Alder Chad Henke, who represents the neighborhood in which the complex was built, said the short-term lease is a good option to have and is something he and his wife did not find when they moved to the city about 13 years ago. Most leases are for a year and some are for six months.

But former Dist. 11 Alder Debra Ryan, who spoke despite objections from the committee chair, opposed the change, terming it “inappropriate” and said the developer did not consult neighbors about the proposal. She said that the committee has no authority to approve such a change and threatened to file a complaint against it.

Alder Tom Kilian, who said he supports the project and the change, asked Loy if he could arrange for a meeting with a neighborhood group – given the concerns raised – if it did not delay the time frame of the project. Loy said they could do so, if that’s what the committee wanted.

Community Development Director Liz Brodek said residents can speak during a Plan Commission meeting later this month, prompting Kilian to request a coordinated discussion with the neighborhood group. Brodek said the building is located in commercial corridor, but said she would “look into it.”

But Henke, who represents the project location and the neighborhood, said no one showed up to object to the project during meetings that he conducts in his district every month.

Alder Lisa Rasmussen also objected to any activities that would delay the project, which she said dovetails with the city’s spirit of workforce development.

“I can’t imagine why we would then bottleneck the process,” she said, adding that the project complies with the use of that building and the fabric of that area. She said it would be remiss for the committee to stand in the way of a project like that.

Alder Carol Lukens agreed with Rasmussen, saying this is an opportunity for employees looking for short-term stays. She said she would like to see residents given an opportunity to speak about the project.

Furnished short-term rentals are popular with tourists as well as workers such as traveling nurses and interns as they offer a comfortable living environment without the barrier of a long-term lease requirement. Loy said the 141-apartment complex has more than 60 fully furnished studio apartments.

“You just walk in with your suitcase and live there,” he said. “The value proposition we have is that they can stay on a short-term basis which is kind of antithesis for apartment living.”

The hotel-room style occupancy would allow bantr to cater to the changing needs of customers. Leases can vary from days to months and even for longer periods, he added. The expanded nature of the occupancy would help those who have moved to Wausau but are still looking for a permanent place to live, or waiting to close on a home purchase. The company is also working with employers to encourage their employees stay at bantr.

