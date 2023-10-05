This week’s cocktail is a fantastic concoction, a mashup of the lemon drop martini and a margarita. The Lemon Drop Margarita is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Drop Margarita

2 oz. Tequila

2 oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Lemoncello

Fresh lemon squeeze

Sugar, for the rim

Lemon slice and mint sprig, for garnish

To create this drink, line the rim of a highball glass with lemon then dip the rim into a plate of sugar. Combine the liquids in a shaker and pour into the prepared glass. Garnish and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.