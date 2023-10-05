Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Drop Margarita

Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s cocktail is a fantastic concoction, a mashup of the lemon drop martini and a margarita. The Lemon Drop Margarita is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.
- 2 oz. Tequila
- 2 oz. Simple Syrup
- 1 oz. Lemoncello
- Fresh lemon squeeze
- Sugar, for the rim
- Lemon slice and mint sprig, for garnish
To create this drink, line the rim of a highball glass with lemon then dip the rim into a plate of sugar. Combine the liquids in a shaker and pour into the prepared glass. Garnish and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.