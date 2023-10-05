Wausau Pilot & Review

Since his musical journey began in his early teens, Stevens Point native Adam Greuel has traveled across the country, writing and performing songs that resonate with music lovers nationwide and beyond. In 2010, Adam joined forces with four other musicians to create the bluegrass band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, a favorite with Wisconsin audiences.

A Pacelli High School and University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point graduate, Greuel has gone on to form additional partnerships, including a collaboration with celebrated Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens. At 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Greuel, who will perform several original songs and share the story of his personal musical journey.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

