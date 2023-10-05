Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Wausau West had three singles champions, two of which earned state tournament berths, at the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis sectional on Wednesday at the Menard Tennis Center.

The top four No. 1 singles players and No. 1 doubles teams, and sectional champions at No. 2 singles and doubles qualify for next week’s 2023 WIAA State Girls Tennis Individual Tournament, which will be held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Oct. 12-14.

Eau Claire Memorial won the team title to earn a berth at the 2023 WIAA State Girls Tennis Team Tournament, which will also be at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, on Oct. 20-21. Wausau West finished second.

West’s No. 1 singles player Mia Bailey and No. 2 singles player Alexis Kloth will represent the Warriors at state after clinching sectional titles.

Bailey lost just four games in three straight-set wins, including a 6-1, 6-1, win over Ava Erickson of Eau Claire Memorial in the No. 1 singles championship.

Kloth won both of her matches, including a 6-1, 6-1, win over Katelyn Anderson of Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 singles.

West also captured a title at No. 3 singles as Lilly Wittwer defeated Kasey Olson of Eau Claire North in three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 10-4.

Wausau West’s three doubles teams that reached sectionals all lost their first-round matches.

Wausau East’s Abbey Olson at No. 1 singles and D.C. Everest’s Brooklyn Costa at No. 3 singles were also both ousted in their first matches.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

