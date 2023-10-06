Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau West volleyball team was swept by Stevens Point 3-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday night at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

The Panthers won 25-16, 25-20, 27-25, to earn a split with Wausau West in WVC play this season. Both teams are now 4-4 in conference play.

Kelly Kray had six kills and four blocks, Grace Huggenvik had 13 assists and three blocks, Addy Vaughn contributed 15 digs and four aces, and Alli Schauls added 12 digs and seven kills for West.

Wausau West will compete at the second Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season Saturday at D.C. Everest. The Warriors will play Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids and D.C. Everest.

