The Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow & Native American Art Market returns this weekend to the Wausau metro area to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is the second Monday in October.

The event is hosted by the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee (CWIPDC), a local non-profit organization. CWIPDC formed in 2019 to organize this annual pow wow, which is currently the only Native American event in Marathon County.

“The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow is a fitting way to celebrate our continued existence, way of life and contributions to greater society; we’re still here. It wasn’t that long ago that our people couldn’t sing our songs or gather publicly to dance — only in 1978 was this right restored. We invite the community to join us and enjoy the beautiful dancing and powerful music and to support the Indigenous artisans,” said CWIPDC founding director and Ho-Chunk tribal member Tricia Zunker.

The event is at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center, 10101 Market Street, in Rothschild on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Grand Entry is at 1 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, Oct. 7 and at 12 pm on Sunday, Oct. 8. A traditional feast is offered at 5 pm on Saturday, Oct. 7. In addition to music and dancing, there will be over 30 Native American craft vendors and food vendors.

Admission is free and it is open to the public.

Sponsors for this event include: Ho-Chunk Nation (gold sponsor); Forest County Potawatomi (gold sponsor); B & A Esther Greenheck Foundation (bronze sponsor); Democratic Party of Wisconsin (bronze sponsor); Connexus Cares; Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians; Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg; Wisconsin Public Radio; Wausau Pilot & Review; and the Victor & Helen Geisel Foundation.

