Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wittenberg is celebrating the close of a jam packed summer season, which featured a whirlwind of events and the first ever Summer Concert Series with top names like Michael Ray, Everclear and Indigenous.

Michael Ray lighting up the stage at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg. Contributed photo

Kicking off the series on July 22, 2023, Country Music star Michael Ray took the main stage as the Headliner singing his top hits. Not only did Michael Ray bring a whole lot of heart-felt country to the stage, he involved the audience with great enthusiasm. Giving Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg a shout out, Michael Ray said, “Wisconsin, y’all know how to party! Thanks for singing along to every single word.” His opening act, Tenille Townes, also provided some great excitement and radiant energy to get the crowd pumped. Guests had a blast, enjoyed an amazing performance, and continued their evening on the gaming floor with the Frank Childress Band. Some even had the pleasure to hang out with Michael Ray in person as he walked the gaming floor.

The legendary and incomparable Everclear took over Wittenberg’s attention so much on August 26, 2023, that local bars and establishments closed so they could attend the much-anticipated concert. With a packed and captive audience, Everclear performed their famed songs such as Santa Monica, Father of Mine, I Will Buy You A New Life and Wonderful. Many fans sang along, danced, screamed and cheered the band on throughout the night. When it was time for a wrap, a 10-minute encore was just what the fans wanted. The opening band, Inferred, did not disappoint with their punk, alt, grunge and rock hits. After the show, guests packed the gaming floor while Inferred played with their amazing energy until midnight.

On September 9, 2023, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg closed out the summer concert series with two bands that came from different parts of the country. The South Dakota originating band Indigenous, featuring lead singer Mato Nanji, is a blues/rock band that slays on the acoustics. Opening for Indigenous was a New Orleans band named Drab, another group with soulful vocals and heavy-bluesy guitar riffs to match the atmosphere. The Bobby Evans Band provided a great show on the gaming floor to end the night.

“The first ever Summer Concert Series took a lot of planning internally as well as externally, and Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg is grateful for the many hands that went into making this a possibility,” said Jessica White Wing Clark, senior manager of public relations.

“In order for us to help serve our community with this amazing entertainment while helping to boost the local economy, we could not do it without assistance of the following businesses and organizations. A special thank you to Fireworks Country, King’s Campers, UWSP Cheer team, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, The Wittenberg Area Fire Department, Schairer Farms, and the Ostrowski Family. Many a thank you goes out to our food vendors, T&C Lanes, Boriken Mat, Tacos Tones, Nuttin But Butts and Mama Krissy. Thank you to the Wittenberg Area Ambulance, who willingly provided emergency and first responder presence during each of our concerts with fantastic and awe inspired selflessness.”

