Several people were shot and a Lincoln County deputy suffered minor injuries Friday as gunfire was reported coming from a northbound vehicle on Hwy. 51, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department release.

Police say 41-year-old Bennie Zachariah Green, of Tony, Wis., is in custody in connection with the shooting and is expected to face attempted homicide charges. Investigators are also recommending charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and second-offense operating while intoxicated. A Dept. of Corrections warrant was also forwarded to the Marathon County District Attorney for consideration, police said.

The incident was reported in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 51 near the Village of Maine in Marathon County, though no other details have been reported. A Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation alert showed a portion of Hwy. 51 at WW was shut down for more than three hours beginning at about 10 p.m. Friday. Lanes reopened at about 1:30 a.m.

Police have not specified a motive in the shooting or the severity of the injuries to the victims involved. This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details are released.

Police describe the incident as isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

