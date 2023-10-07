Wausau Pilot & Review

A 26-year-old Wausau man was arrested Friday night on charges of fourth-offense drunken driving after a single-vehicle crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

But that charge could turn into a fifth-offense OWI, as court records show the driver is already facing a fourth offense in Marathon County in a 2020 case that has not yet concluded.

In a release issued Saturday, police said Brett C. Barnetzke was arrested after the crash, which was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. The crash happened on County Hwy. CC south of Dewitt Drive, west of Tomahawk, in Lincoln County.

A trooper responding to the crash allegedly observed indicators that Barnetzke was impaired, which prompted the arrest. A preliminary breath test result was not available early Saturday.

Barnetzke is due in court Monday to face the new charge, which is a felony regardless of whether it is a fourth or fifth offense. He was due Oct. 16 in Marathon County for a plea and sentencing hearing, according to online court records. Unclear is whether the new arrest will have an impact on any plea agreement he reached in Wausau.

