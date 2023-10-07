PREP FOOTBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 46, Valley Christian 8
Adams-Friendship 47, Wisconsin Dells 13
Algoma 44, Sevastopol 32
Alma-Pepin 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Almond-Bancroft 46, Port Edwards 33
Altoona 36, Arcadia 6
Amery 34, Somerset 18
Amherst 39, Nekoosa 8
Antigo 15, Ashland 0
Appleton North 42, Appleton East 18
Aquinas 45, Viroqua 16
Arrowhead 37, Waukesha South 13
Ashwaubenon 41, Sheboygan South 14
Athens 50, Greenwood 6
Augusta 18, Independence 16
Badger 42, Beloit Memorial 14
Bangor 31, Luther 7
Bay Port 56, De Pere 14
Beaver Dam 17, Oregon 14
Belmont 16, Wisconsin Heights 12
Black Hawk 60, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
Blair-Taylor 46, Eleva-Strum 32
Bloomer 32, Spooner 15
Boyceville 27, Cadott 6
Brookfield Academy 49, Dominican 6
Brookfield East 14, West Allis Hale 13
Brookwood 47, Necedah 0
Burlington 38, Union Grove 21
Cambria-Friesland 28, Fall River/Rio 27
Cambridge 34, Markesan 28
Cameron 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Campbellsport 14, Lomira 7
Cashton 45, Royall 6
Catholic Memorial 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, Random Lake 0
Chequamegon 22, Mellen 0
Chilton 27, Roncalli 7
Chippewa Falls 40, Eau Claire Memorial 22
Clayton 42, Frederic 6
Clear Lake 26, Colfax 19
Colby 49, Abbotsford 14
Coleman 26, Clintonville 22
Columbus 35, Lakeside Lutheran 28
Cuba City 35, Fennimore 0
D.C. Everest 28, Wausau East 0
Darlington 58, Belleville 0
DeForest 28, Sun Prairie West 14
Edgar 41, Auburndale 0
Edgewood def. Big Foot, forfeit
Ellsworth 40, Prescott 34
Evansville 35, Delavan-Darien 6
Fall Creek 25, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Freedom 40, Denmark 7
Germantown 43, West Allis Central 6
Gilman 30, Thorp 8
Glenwood City 34, Turtle Lake 7
Grafton 53, South Milwaukee 0
Grantsburg 53, Hurley 8
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 38, Gibraltar 15
Greendale 17, Whitnall 0
Greenfield 48, Shorewood 0
Hamilton 40, Menomonee Falls 20
Homestead 10, Cedarburg 0
Horicon 49, Dodgeland 14
Hudson 35, Superior 0
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Pacelli 14
Janesville Parker 51, Madison East 0
Jefferson 28, Edgerton 18
Johnson Creek 54, Deerfield 6
Kaukauna 14, Kimberly 13
Kenosha Bradford 14, Kenosha Tremper 7
Kenosha St Joseph 84, Catholic Central 0
Kettle Moraine 24, Mukwonago 6
Kewaskum 31, Sheboygan Falls 14
Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 6
Kiel 35, Valders 12
Kohler 16, Brillion 15
La Crosse Central 15, Sparta 8
La Crosse Logan 49, Holmen 14
Ladysmith 28, Unity 6
Lake Mills 34, Turner 19
Lakeland 20, Hayward 11
Lancaster 60, Dodgeville 21
Lena 32, Gillett 0
Lodi 49, New Glarus 7
Lourdes Academy 34, St. Mary 28
Loyal 44, Rosholt 0
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Madison Memorial 49, Madison La Follette 8
Marathon 33, Pittsville 22
Marquette University 47, Brookfield Central 0
Marshall 40, Palmyra-Eagle 26
Mauston 39, Wautoma 7
McFarland 54, Whitewater 20
Melrose-Mindoro 31, Whitehall 16
Menasha 55, Sheboygan North 7
Menomonie 39, River Falls 15
Middleton 50, Madison West 3
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 54, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 6
Milwaukee Riverside University 38, Milwaukee Hamilton 14
Mineral Point 36, Parkview 14
Mondovi 39, Durand-Arkansaw 8
Monona Grove 49, Portage 18
Monroe def. East Troy, forfeit
Mosinee 14, Medford Area 0
Mount Horeb 14, Stoughton 13
Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 14
Neenah 14, Fond du Lac 7
New Auburn 76, Cornell 6
New Berlin West 35, Wauwatosa East 13
New Lisbon 34, Boscobel 26
New Richmond 33, Eau Claire North 0
Newman Catholic 50, Wild Rose 0
Nicolet 17, Whitefish Bay 8
North Crawford 12, De Soto 0
Northwestern 60, Barron 7
Notre Dame 71, Green Bay West 8
Oak Creek 35, Racine Park 7
Oakfield 48, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14
Oconto Falls 32, Crandon 20
Omro 21, Laconia 13
Onalaska 21, Baraboo 20
Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Oshkosh West 41, Oshkosh North 0
Owen-Withee 49, Alma Center Lincoln 6
Ozaukee 7, Howards Grove 0
Pewaukee 41, Pius XI Catholic 6
Phillips 56, Winter 30
Platteville 43, Poynette 0
Plymouth 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Port Washington 35, Berlin 20
Potosi 34, River Ridge 26
Prairie Farm 54, Bruce 40
Prairie du Chien 21, Brodhead 0
Princeton 42, Williams Bay 6
Pulaski 46, Green Bay Southwest 12
Racine Case 48, Racine Horlick 12
Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Martin Luther 14
Randolph 32, Pardeeville 21
Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7
Rice Lake 48, Osceola 13
Richland Center 17, River Valley 0
Saint Croix Central 54, Baldwin-Woodville 21
Saint Francis 33, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Sauk Prairie 35, Fort Atkinson 14
Seymour 34, Waupaca 0
Shell Lake def. Valley Christian, forfeit
Shoreland Lutheran 48, St Thomas More 24
Siren 48, Luck 0
Slinger 31, Hartford 14
Spencer 13, Manawa 10
Spring Valley 27, Elmwood-Plum City 22
St. Croix Falls 48, Cumberland 14
Stanley-Boyd 39, Elk Mound 29
Stevens Point 21, Marshfield 0
Stratford 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Three Lakes 66, Niagara 6
Tomah 13, Reedsburg Area 6
Tomahawk 7, Westfield 0
Tri-County 52, Marion/Tigerton 36
Two Rivers 62, New Holstein 6
University School of Milwaukee 40, Brown Deer 13
Verona 41, Janesville Craig 6
Waterford 38, Wilmot 14
Waterloo 25, Clinton 22
Watertown Luther Prep 27, Lake Country Lutheran 20
Waukesha West 31, Waukesha North 7
Waunakee 49, Milton 6
Waupun 26, Ripon 0
Wausau West 14, Hortonville 6
Wausaukee 50, Suring 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 27, Riverdale 20
West Bend East 30, West Bend West 7
West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 6
West Salem 49, Black River Falls 8
Westby 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Wisconsin Lutheran 43, Cudahy 6
Wisconsin Rapids 31, Appleton West 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Shiocton 0
Wonewoc-Center/Weston 26, Kickapoo 20
Wrightstown 18, Little Chute 14
Xavier 45, Winneconne 19