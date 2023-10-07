Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man turned himself in this week in connection with a shooting at a west-side tavern, according to a news release.

Officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 20 to M&R Station, 818 S. Third Ave., for a report of a fight in the parking lot of the bar. When the first officer arrived, he saw a group of men on the west side of the parking lot, one of whom appeared to have a handgun, the release said.

The officer ordered him to drop the weapon, but the man fled north on foot and a single gunshot rang out from that area. Officers did not locate the man, but a handgun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured.

On Friday, 42-year-old Joseph Slater turned himself in and is now in custody. Police identified him as a suspect through video surveillance footage.

Police found a second handgun after a second search of the area surrounding M&R station. That handgun was reported stolen out of Green Bay, officials said.

The Wausau Police Department is recommending to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm on the Premises where Alcohol is Consumed. An initial appearance date has not yet been scheduled.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...