FREE Smoke Alarm Installation! The American Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in the Wausau area on Saturday, October 21. Register to receive a free smoke detector or sign up to help install them. Ages 18+. Register at www.RedCross.org/Wisconsin or contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Advocate For Nursing Home Residents! The Volunteer Ombudsman program is looking for compassionate volunteers to spend 1-3 hours a week at a local nursing home visiting with the residents. Ombudsman volunteers act as advocates for the residents and are the “eyes and ears” of the Regional Ombudsman, voicing concerns and helping to resolve them. Flexible scheduling and training provided. Opportunities available in Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln and Clark counties! Contact Mary to get started: 1-800-815-0015 or Mary.Lemay@Wisconsin.gov.

Compassionate Veterans Needed! Do you enjoy socializing, playing card games, going for walks, crafting, and more?

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Our volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with individuals receiving ProMedica Hospice Services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows, and listening to their stories. The visit schedule is set by the volunteer and is very flexible! Please contact our office today at 715-344-4541 and ask for Mary to learn how to become a part of our team. You can also email Mary at Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org.

Community Pantry Help Needed! The Women’s Community is looking for a Pantry Volunteer to help sort donations and provide general pantry upkeep. Training provided. To learn more and apply, go to https://bttr.im/4n069

Become A Patient Escort! The role of an Escort/Information Specialist at Marshfield Clinic- Weston may include: guiding patients and visitors to check-in and subsequently the appropriate departments, offering wheelchair transportation, and delivering flowers and cards. Shifts are 4 hours, from 8am to 4pm on weekdays. Please call 715-393-2650 to inquire.

Meals Needed! St. Vincent de Paul’s Getting Ahead program is seeking pre-prepared meals for approximately 16 people for their weekly workshops held on Thursday evenings. The Getting Ahead program aims to assist individuals experiencing poverty build their resources towards self-sufficiency. Individuals, organizations, churches, and other groups can provide a meal or donate a gift card for a restaurant or grocery store. To sign up to sponsor a meal, please contact Emily Mueller at 715-298-3028, option 3, or email emueller@svdpwausau.org.

Hygiene Items Needed! The Neighbors’ Place is in need of hygiene and household cleaning products. Groups interested in initiating and planning a specific drive for these items are also welcome. To donate or organize a drive, please contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

