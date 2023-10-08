Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys soccer team won a pair of nonconference games at the Wausau West Quad on Saturday.

East defeated Green Bay West 9-1 and Superior 2-1 to even its season record at 8-8-2.

Eight different Lumberjacks scored in the rout of Green Bay West. Jose Fernandez had two goals, with Donavan Young, Brock Messman, Gio Gomez, George Vang, Kaedyn Kelly, Noah Rhea and Nick Townsend adding goals.

Vang, Young, Gomez, Fernandez and Luke Hoelter had assists in the win for East.

Carter Clements and Vang had goals for the Lumberjacks in the victory over Superior.

Wausau East will wrap up its regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedules with games at Marshfield on Tuesday and at Merrill on Thursday.

Wausau West tied Superior 1-1 and the score of its game against Green Bay West was not reported. The Warriors (7-5-2) play at Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday and at home against Stevens Point on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...