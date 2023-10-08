Wausau Pilot & Review

HORTONVILLE – Jackson Ngo ran for 116 yards and a touchdown to help the Wausau West football team to a hard-fought 14-6 victory over Hortonville on Friday night at Hortonville High School.

Gavin Vallner ran for a 21-yard touchdown to give Hortonville a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before West was able to get its offense going.

Ngo had a 63-yard TD run in the second quarter and Jaden Durr added a 26-yard scoring run in the third as the Warriors were able to hold off Hortonville the rest of the way.

West (7-1, 5-1 Valley Football Association) will finish its regular season at D.C. Everest on Friday.

Warriors 14, Polar Bears 6

Wausau West 0 7 7 0 – 14

Hortonville 6 0 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

H – Gavin Valler 21 run (kick missed).

Second Quarter

WW – Jackson Ngo 63 run (Jackson Albee kick).

Third Quarter

WW – Jaden Durr 26 run (Albee kick).

Wausau West Statistics

Rushing: Jackson Ngo 16-116, Jaden Durr 18-64, Jack Kostroski 8-38, Brett Butalla 1-3.

Passing: Kostroski 8-11-97-1.

Receiving: Carter Amerson 4-65, Albee 2-18, Bennett Matteson 1-10, Durr 1-4.

Records: Wausau West 7-1, 5-1 Valley Football Association; Hortonville 5-3, 4-2 Valley Football Association.

