Wausau Pilot & Review

Two teenagers died early Monday after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer in Wood County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 a.m. on Hwy. 73 at Polish Road. An initial investigation shows the teens were traveling south on Polish Road when they failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the eastbound semi.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims in the crash, pending notification of family members. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people inside the semi were not injured. A portion of Hwy. 73 was shut down for more than six hours as crews worked to clear the scene and perform crash reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...