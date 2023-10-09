Wausau Pilot & Review

A child died Sunday and three additional family members were injured in a crash between an Amish buggy and a pickup, according to Lafayette Sheriff’s officials.

The crash was called in at about 7 p.m. Oct. 8 on Hwy. 81 just east of Burke Road in Lafayette County. Officials say two parents and two children, all of Darlington, were traveling eastbound in an enclosed buggy when they were struck from behind.

Several occupants in the buggy were thrown from the vehicle. The young victim, whose age was not specified, died at the scene. Another child was flown via UW Medflight to a hospital for treatment, while both parents were seriously injured.

The horse pulling the buggy was also injured, though officials describe those injuries as minor. The pickup driver was unharmed, though the truck was heavily damaged, and the buggy was destroyed in the crash.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

