Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON & SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Everest Metro Police Department reported a series of incidents across the Village of Weston, City of Schofield, and surrounding areas from September 29 to October 5, 2023. Read the summary, or scroll down for the full report this week:

On September 29, a two-vehicle crash was reported near Alderson Street, Weston. Additionally, an officer responded to a fight on Schofield Avenue, Weston, resulting in a citation for disorderly conduct.

A lightning strike reportedly hit a home on Everest Avenue, Weston, on September 30. That same day, officers responded to a vehicle fire on Western Road, Schofield, possibly caused by another lightning strike. An altercation between roommates on Bloedel Avenue, Weston, led to an arrest for endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct.

On October 1, officers intervened in a physical fight on Ross Avenue, Weston, resulting in an arrest for simple assault, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Another physical altercation on Ross Avenue led to a referral for disorderly conduct. Officers also responded to a report of a juvenile runaway on Winding Ridge Way, Weston.

A sexual assault was reported on Ministry Parkway, Weston, on October 2.

On October 3, officers responded to a car versus deer crash on Highway 29 at Camp Phillips Road, Weston.

Also on Oct. 3, a death investigation was initiated following a medical emergency on Kersten Road, Weston.

Officers also investigated a report of unlawful use of a telephone on Jelinek Avenue, Weston, leading to a referral for charges.

A suspect was taken into custody for a felony warrant on Venture Circle, Weston, on October 4. A retail theft was reported on Schofield Avenue, Weston, resulting in a referral for retail theft and bail jumping.

Multiple traffic crashes were reported on October 5, including incidents on Alderson Street, Weston, and Spring Street, Schofield. A subject was also arrested on a warrant on Schofield Avenue, Weston.

The Everest Metro Police Department continues its efforts to ensure the safety and security of its residents and encourages the public to report any suspicious activities.

Like this: Like Loading...