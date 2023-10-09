Submitted by Cynthia Siebert to Wausau Pilot & Review

University of Wisconsin senior nuclear engineering student, the reigning Miss America 2023, appeared in last week’s homecoming parade in downtown Madison.

Grace Marie Stanke, 21, is a Wausau native and is likely to return to central Wisconsin next month at her mother Jenny Stanke’s 2024 Miss Wausau and Miss Wausau Area Teen Pageant show.

Miss America is selected each from the official State Delegates who represent each state organization along with the District of Columbia, currently 51 exceptional young women between 18-28 years of age.

Photo courtesy of Cynthia Siebert

Like this: Like Loading...