MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the general inland trout fishing season will close on Sunday, Oct. 15, at which point trout anglers will no longer be allowed to fish inland streams, springs and spring ponds for trout or salmon.

Trout and salmon can still be harvested from most inland lakes or ponds, though there are some exceptions. Check the 2023-2024 Guide to Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations for details.

Anglers can use the DNR’s Trout Regulations and Opportunities User Tool (T.R.O.U.T) to find trout fishing locations across the state.

The DNR encourages anglers to continue practicing responsible catch and release. Advice on responsible catch and release can be found on the DNR’s Responsible Catch and Release webpage.

The general inland trout season will reopen on May 4, 2024.

